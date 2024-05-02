Live Nation Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$46.73 million, or -$0.53 per share. This compares with -$3.17 million, or -$0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $3.80 billion from $3.13 billion last year.

Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$46.73 Mln. vs. -$3.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.53 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.80 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.

