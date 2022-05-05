Live Nation Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$50.18 million, or -$0.39 per share. This compares with -$307.19 million, or -$1.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 520.7% to $1.80 billion from $0.29 billion last year.

Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

