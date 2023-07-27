Live Nation Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $293.68 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $187.80 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $5.63 billion from $4.43 billion last year.

Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $293.68 Mln. vs. $187.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $5.63 Bln vs. $4.43 Bln last year.

