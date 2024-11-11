Live Nation Inc. Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $451.81 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $521.48 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $7.651 billion from $8.154 billion last year.

Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

