Live Nation Inc. Q3 Income Retreats

November 11, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $451.81 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $521.48 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $7.651 billion from $8.154 billion last year.

Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $451.81 Mln. vs. $521.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.66 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.651 Bln vs. $8.154 Bln last year.

