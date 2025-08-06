Live Nation Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Factors to Note

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Q2 Estimates of LYV

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.01, down 1.9% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $6.8 billion, indicating a 12.8% year-over-year increase.

Factors to Note Ahead of LYV’s Q2 Results

The company’s top line in the quarter is likely to have been aided by robust demand across its concert portfolio, with high-profile tours such as Chris Brown, Lady Gaga and Mumford & Sons. Ticket sales increased 22% globally during the early part of the second quarter, indicating strong momentum. Management expects about two-thirds of its fan growth to materialize in the second half of 2025. Still, some early second-quarter events and ongoing on-sales are expected to have positively impacted the top-line performance in the quarter.



With more fans attending shows at owned or operated venues, Live Nation is likely to have benefited from incremental revenue through parking, concessions and other onsite spending. The company has been actively enhancing the fan experience with broader menu options and premium offerings, which are expected to have boosted per-fan revenue metrics. Additionally, expansion in Venue Nation venues is anticipated to grow fans in double digits, which might have helped elevate the revenue base.



For second-quarter 2025, our model predicts Concerts revenues to increase 15.1% year over year to $5.7 billion. Moreover, we expect Sponsorship and Advertising as well as Ticketing revenues to increase 12.5% and 3.3%, respectively, year over year to $351.2 million and $754.8 million.



However, increased labor-hiring costs, artist activation costs and other operational expenses are likely to have hurt LYV’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported. Also, it has been witnessing a rise in venue costs and service fees. The company has been cautious of cost overruns related to the development and expansion of live music venues.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LYV

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Live Nation this time around. Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.



LYV’s Earnings ESP: LYV has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% at present.



LYV’s Zacks Rank: LYV currently holds a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this time around.



Carnival Corporation & plc CCL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Carnival’s earnings are expected to increase 3.2%. Carnival’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 169.9%.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN currently has an Earnings ESP of +23.32% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, PENN Entertainment’s earnings are expected to increase 77.8%. PENN Entertainment’s earnings beat the consensus estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 13.5%.



DraftKings Inc. DKNG currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, DraftKings’ earnings are expected to increase 241.7%. DraftKings’ earnings missed the consensus estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat on one occasion, the average surprise being 94.1%.

