Live Nation Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.1%.



Q4 Estimates of LYV

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter loss has widened to $1.19 per share from $1.18 in the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.22. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $5.54 billion, indicating a 5.1% year-over-year decline.

Factors to Note Ahead of LYV’s Q4 Results

Live Nation is anticipated to have experienced a year-over-year decrease in fourth-quarter revenues, owing to dismal Concerts revenues. However, strong ticket sales, robust sponsorship growth and a rise in average per-fan spending are likely to have positively aided the company’s results. The company continues to expand the industry’s infrastructure with music-focused venues to support artists and meet untapped fan demand globally.



For fourth-quarter 2024, our model predicts Concerts revenues to have decreased 8.3% year over year to $4.47 billion. However, we expect Sponsorship and Advertising as well as Ticketing revenues to have increased 9.4% and 3%, respectively, year over year to $279.5 million and $762.1 million.



However, increased labor-hiring costs, artist activation costs and other operational expenses are likely to have hurt LYV’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported. The company is cautious of cost overruns related to the development and expansion of live music venues.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LYV

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Live Nation this time around. Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.



LYV’s Earnings ESP: LYV has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% at present.



LYV’s Zacks Rank: LYV currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.

