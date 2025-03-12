Live Nation Entertainment's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Live Nation Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $47,520, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $895,027.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $125.0 for Live Nation Entertainment over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Live Nation Entertainment's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Live Nation Entertainment's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.8 $9.7 $9.7 $125.00 $163.9K 200 946 LYV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.4 $8.6 $9.1 $125.00 $136.5K 200 0 LYV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.5 $8.7 $9.3 $125.00 $104.1K 200 266 LYV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.5 $8.7 $9.2 $125.00 $101.1K 200 260 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.3 $16.8 $17.3 $110.00 $84.7K 149 83

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation is the largest live entertainment company in the world, serving as a concert promoter, venue operator, and ticketing platform. In addition, the firm generates revenue from sponsorships and advertising. With offices in 45 countries, Live Nation promotes concerts globally and it owns, operates, or had exclusive booking rights to nearly 400 venues worldwide at the end of 2024, which the firm says makes it the second-largest operator of music venues globally. In 2024, Live Nation promoted nearly 55,000 events, drawing more than 150 million fans. Ticketmaster is a dominant global ticketing service, selling almost 640 million tickets in 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Live Nation Entertainment, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Live Nation Entertainment With a trading volume of 2,633,629, the price of LYV is up by 1.04%, reaching $122.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. Expert Opinions on Live Nation Entertainment

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $164.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment with a target price of $175. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment, maintaining a target price of $146. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Live Nation Entertainment, targeting a price of $165. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $178.

