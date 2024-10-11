Live Nation Entertainment's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), with a cumulative value of $607,260. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 616,000.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $120.0 for Live Nation Entertainment during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Live Nation Entertainment's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Live Nation Entertainment's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Live Nation Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.85 $2.3 $2.85 $80.00 $570.0K 151 2.0K LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $115.00 $224.4K 422 204 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $115.00 $131.2K 422 193 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.7 $6.8 $115.00 $65.9K 422 783 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $115.00 $51.6K 422 625

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation is the largest live entertainment company in the world, serving as a concert promoter, venue operator, and ticketing platform. In addition, the firm generates revenue from sponsorships and advertising. With offices in 45 countries, Live Nation promotes concerts globally and it owns, operates, or had exclusive booking rights to 373 venues worldwide at the end of 2023, which the firm says makes it the second-largest operator of music venues globally. In 2023, Live Nation promoted more than 50,000 events, drawing more than 145 million fans. Ticketmaster is a dominant global ticketing service, selling more than 620 million tickets in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Live Nation Entertainment, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Live Nation Entertainment Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 325,033, the price of LYV is down by -0.55%, reaching $112.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now. What The Experts Say On Live Nation Entertainment

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

