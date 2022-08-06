Live Nation Entertainment's (NYSE:LYV) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Live Nation Entertainment is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$353m ÷ (US$16b - US$8.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Live Nation Entertainment has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 6.9%.

NYSE:LYV Return on Capital Employed August 6th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Live Nation Entertainment compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment here for free.

What Can We Tell From Live Nation Entertainment's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Live Nation Entertainment in recent years. The company has employed 76% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.5%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Another thing to note, Live Nation Entertainment has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 53%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Live Nation Entertainment has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 152% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Live Nation Entertainment, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Live Nation Entertainment isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

