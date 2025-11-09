Live Nation Entertainment (XTRA:3LN) Price Target Increased by 62.44% to 151.90

The average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment (XTRA:3LN) has been revised to 151,90 € / share. This is an increase of 62.44% from the prior estimate of 93,51 € dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113,57 € to a high of 174,43 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.97% from the latest reported closing price of 118,70 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3LN is 0.30%, an increase of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 224,649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,726K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,962K shares , representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3LN by 42.25% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,806K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,030K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3LN by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,851K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,088K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3LN by 8.76% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 6,745K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,714K shares , representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3LN by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,646K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares , representing an increase of 22.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3LN by 41.09% over the last quarter.

