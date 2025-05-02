Live Nation Entertainment Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) said it turned to profit in the first quarter of 2025, helped by higher levels of deferred revenues for Concerts as well as Ticketmaster. Quarterly revenues, however, declined from a year ago.

The live entertainment company posted net income of $23.20 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $54.48 million in the same period last year. On a per share basis, loss narrowed to $0.32 from $0.56 in the year-ago period, due to higher share count.

During the three-month period, revenues declined to $3.38 billion from $3.80 billion in the prior-year quarter. Deferred revenue from concerts reached $5.4 billion, marking a 24 percent rise year-over-year. Ticketmaster's deferred revenue also grew, rising 13 percent year-on-year to $270 million.

The company reported operating income of $114.77 million in the first quarter, compared to an operating loss of $41.39 million in the same period of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating income was $341.1 million during the period, compared to $362.5 million in the previous-year quarter.

Commenting on the results, Michael Rapino, President and CEO, said, "2025 is shaping up to be a historic year for live music, with a strong start having us on track to deliver double-digit growth in operating income and AOI this year. As more artists tour the world, fan demand is reaching new heights across ticket sales, show attendance, and on-site spending. Ticket sales are pacing well ahead of last year, with deferred revenue for both concerts and ticketing at record levels. To support even more fans seeing their favorite artists, we're continuing to expand our global venue network, adding 20 major venues through 2026. As the global experience economy grows, the live music industry is leading the way, and we're positioned to compound growth by double-digits over many years."

