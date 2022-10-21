Live Nation Entertainment Takes Over #79 Spot From Darden Restaurants

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) has taken over the #79 spot from Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Live Nation Entertainment Inc versus Darden Restaurants, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LYV plotted in blue; DRI plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LYV vs. DRI:

LYV is currently trading down about 0.7%, while DRI is up about 0.1% midday Friday.

