Live Nation Entertainment Reports Wider Q1, Misses Street View

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment on Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $307.2 million or $1.44 per share, wider than net loss of $184.8 million or $0.94 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $1.55 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually include one-time items. During the three-month period, revenues dropped 79 percent to $290.6 million from $1.37 billion in the previous year.

Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $291.8 million in the quarter.

