Live Nation Entertainment Reports Lower Net Income In FY25 Despite Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LVY) on Thursday reported full-year revenue of $25.20 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, up 9 percent from $23.16 billion in 2024 and above $22.73 billion in 2023.

Net income declined to $690.7 million from $1.13 billion in 2024 and $703.8 million in 2023. Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $496.0 million from $896.3 million a year ago and $556.9 million in 2023.

Loss per share was $0.24, compared with diluted earnings per share of $2.74 in the prior year and $1.34 in 2023.

LVY is currently trading after hours at $160.52, up $3.06 or 1.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

