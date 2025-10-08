Markets
LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Prices Offering Of $1.3 Bln Of 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031

October 08, 2025 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) announced that it priced its offering of $1.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 2.875% convertible senior notes due 2031. The Convertible Notes were priced at 100.000% of their principal amount.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Convertible Notes offering, together with borrowings under the new senior secured credit facility, to fund the redemption in full of all of the company's 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026; to repay in full amounts outstanding under the company's term loan B facility and the revolving credit facilities under the company's existing senior secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding future venues or the repayment or repurchase of certain of its outstanding indebtedness.

The initial closing date of the Convertible Notes offering is expected to occur on October 10, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LYV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.