Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Live Nation Entertainment's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Live Nation Entertainment had US$5.73b of debt, up from US$4.94b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$4.63b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.10b.

NYSE:LYV Debt to Equity History January 31st 2022

A Look At Live Nation Entertainment's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Live Nation Entertainment had liabilities of US$5.56b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.55b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$4.63b in cash and US$1.18b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$7.30b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Live Nation Entertainment has a huge market capitalization of US$23.2b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Live Nation Entertainment can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Live Nation Entertainment made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$3.8b, which is a fall of 16%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Live Nation Entertainment's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$699m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$896m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Live Nation Entertainment that you should be aware of.

