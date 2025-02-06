Is Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Live Nation (LYV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Live Nation is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 266 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Live Nation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LYV has moved about 15.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.6%. This shows that Live Nation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The stock is up 8.1% year-to-date.

In Dolby Laboratories' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Live Nation belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44.8% this year, meaning that LYV is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dolby Laboratories falls under the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Live Nation and Dolby Laboratories as they could maintain their solid performance.

