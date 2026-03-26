Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $150.71, changing hands as low as $150.58 per share. Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LYV's low point in its 52 week range is $113.20 per share, with $175.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.84. The LYV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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