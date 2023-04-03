Markets
PYPL

Live Nation Entertainment Inks Multi-Year Deal With PayPal To Expand Payment Options For Fans

April 03, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) announced Monday a multi-year strategic partnership that names PayPal as the Preferred Payments Partner of Ticketmaster, providing fans a simple and flexible way to buy tickets to the live entertainment they love. Fans will now have access to multiple payment options across a total of 21 countries.

As a part of the partnership, fans will be able to pay with PayPal, PayPal Pay Later products, and Venmo across Ticketmaster's platform. Additionally, PayPal Braintree will become Ticketmaster's primary global payment processor, giving fans direct access to event add-ons like merchandise and parking for purchase.

The partnership also includes an expanded global marketing program to drive broad engagement and fan loyalty through experiences and offers.

For major festivals like Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and Lollapalooza, a limited number of fans using PayPal and Venmo will be rewarded with ticket discounts and Cashless credits to help them make the most of the live events they love.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.