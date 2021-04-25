Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. On 31 December 2020, the US$18b market-cap company posted a loss of US$1.7b for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Live Nation Entertainment's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Live Nation Entertainment is bordering on breakeven, according to the 12 American Entertainment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$167m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:LYV Earnings Per Share Growth April 25th 2021

Underlying developments driving Live Nation Entertainment's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

