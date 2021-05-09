Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.3% to US$79.96 in the past week. Revenues of US$291m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$1.44, some 12% smaller than was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:LYV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Live Nation Entertainment's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$5.14b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 176% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 66% to US$2.74. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$6.01b and US$3.50 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was no major change to the US$85.75average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Live Nation Entertainment, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$100.00 and the most bearish at US$65.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Live Nation Entertainment's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Live Nation Entertainment is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 287% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 16% annually. Not only are Live Nation Entertainment's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target held steady at US$85.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Live Nation Entertainment going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Live Nation Entertainment that you should be aware of.

