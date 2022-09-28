Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE:LYV) future prospects. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The US$17b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$671m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$99m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Live Nation Entertainment's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Live Nation Entertainment is bordering on breakeven, according to the 16 American Entertainment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$224m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 35%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NYSE:LYV Earnings Per Share Growth September 28th 2022

Underlying developments driving Live Nation Entertainment's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Live Nation Entertainment is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

