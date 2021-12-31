Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE:LYV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. With the latest financial year loss of US$1.7b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$896m, the US$26b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Live Nation Entertainment's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Live Nation Entertainment is bordering on breakeven, according to the 15 American Entertainment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$241m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:LYV Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Live Nation Entertainment's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Live Nation Entertainment is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Live Nation Entertainment, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Live Nation Entertainment's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further research:

