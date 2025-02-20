Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Full Year Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) released earnings for its full year that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $896.29 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $556.89 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $23.155 billion from $22.726 billion last year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $896.29 Mln. vs. $556.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $23.155 Bln vs. $22.726 Bln last year.

