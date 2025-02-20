LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $LYV Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT ($LYV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of -$1.14 by $1.70. The company also reported revenue of $5,681,590,000, beating estimates of $5,658,977,247 by $22,612,753.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Insider Trading Activity

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL RAPINO (President & CEO) sold 98,849 shares for an estimated $9,637,777

MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $3,417,400

JOE BERCHTOLD (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,310 shares for an estimated $2,857,675 .

. JEFFREY T. HINSON sold 5,640 shares for an estimated $536,815

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

