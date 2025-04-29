LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Preview: Recent $LYV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT ($LYV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,597,593,204 and earnings of -$0.28 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LYV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Insider Trading Activity

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,964 shares for an estimated $14,055,302 .

. BRIAN CAPO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $624,333

JEFFREY T. HINSON sold 500 shares for an estimated $61,475

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LYV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/14.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYV forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.