(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) shares are sliding more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning trade, after announcing the acquisition of a majority stake in Goodlive GmbH in Berlin from Paragon Partners and Goodlive's founders.

Currently, shares are at $83.68, down 3.66 percent from the previous close of $86.86 on a volume of 251,203.

