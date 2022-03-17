LIVE MARKETS-"What a mess"

March 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

"WHAT A MESS" (0755 GMT)

Global markets surged overnight as traders hailed China's pledge to support its economy, chased an elusive breakthrough for a ceasefire in Ukraine and saluted a hawkish interest rate lift-off by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Yet, despite the positive mood this morning, the market turmoil triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine isn't going away.

A wild spike in nickel prices which left traders facing billions of dollars in losses continued to reverberate through commodity markets with the London Metal Exchange halting trades again on Wednesday.

"What a mess. It's embarrassing, disorderly doesn't even begin to describe it," was how one metals trader commented on the chaotic reopening of nickel trading at the LME.

Oil markets are also gyrating wildly with prices bouncing up and down the symbolic $100 level after last week's frenzied rally which pushed Brent crude briefly to a 2008 high of $139 a barrel.

This morning, prices are up again after the International Energy Agency said markets could lose three million barrels per day of Russian crude from April and Britain's Boris Johnson failed to secure a pledge to ramp up production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Foreign exchange markets made counter-intuitive moves with the U.S. dollar index falling after the Fed projected said its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end in a newly aggressive stance.

For all the cheer resonating across U.S. stock markets following the Fed's announcement, the word 'recession' came in with a disturbing recurrence among analysts giving a quick take on the monetary tightening.

Today, investors brace for another hike from the Bank of England and may feel perhaps more reluctant to chase a breakthrough in Ukraine peace talks after President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" which the Kremlin said was "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric".

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- German car registrations

- UK car registrations

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to speak on video link to German parliament

- ECB Board members Philip Lane, Isabel Schnabel and Elizabeth McCaul; ECB President Christine Lagarde speak

- U.S. Philadelphia Fed index /weekly jobless claims/housing starts/industrial production

EUROPEAN FUTURES CAUTIOUSLY HIGHER AFTER THE FED'S LIFT-OFF(0728 GMT)

European futures are trading higher this morning, a day after the Fed raised its interest rate for the first time since 2018 and projected the equivalent of six further 25 basis point rate hikes throughout the year.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX closed higher by 2.2% and the the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 3.77% after the decision, as Powell emphasized that the U.S. economy was strong enough to withstand the projected rate hikes and that he wasn't concerned by the possibility of a recession.

European indexes are set to follow their U.S. counterparts if futures are anything to go by.

Futures on the Eurostoxx 50 STXEc1, DAX FDXc1 and FTSE 100 FFIc1 are all up 0.2% at 0720 GMT.

The Fed is not the only central bank markets are keeping an eye on as the Bank of England meets later on Thursday.

The Old Lady is also seen raising its interest rate by 25 basis points, its third consecutive hike, but focus will be on the language surrounding future hikes and whether any members of the MPC voted for a larger 50 basis point hike.

Meanwhile, investors will be watching peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as talk of compromise on Wednesday lifted hope for a breakthrough.

