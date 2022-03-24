LIVE MARKETS-Utilities and oil and gas up, retail retreats

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

UTILITIES AND OIL AND GAS UP, RETAIL RETREATS(0851 GMT)

European indices opened marginally higher this morning largely in line with indications from earlier futures trading.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index is up 0.2% at the open.

Utilities SX6P and oil and gas SXEP are making the biggest gains rising 0.7%, with personal and household goods SXQP not far behind.

Retail SXRP is flashing red, down 0.6%, and banks SX7P are 0.3% lower.

Europe’s benchmark volatility gauge V2TX is down 3.1%.

London-listed Bridgepoint was the biggest winner, rising as much as 15.9% in early trading after publishing preliminary results showing revenues up 41% and underlying EBITDA up 72% year-on-year.

(Lucy Raitano)

A MONTH OF WAR: (0812 GMT)

It's a month since Russian troops stormed into Ukraine, goading the West into an unexpectedly severe sanctions response. Now, a new twist -- President Vladimir Putin wants "unfriendly" nations to pay for energy imports in roubles, not euros or dollars.

And contracts must be switched in a week, Putin has demanded.

The demand carries all kinds of ramifications and it's unclear if Western firms, wary of trading Russian assets, will agree. But the announcement promptly sent European gas prices higher. And meanwhile, a Kazakh oil pipeline outage has lifted Brent crude back above $120 a barrel .

It all heaps on the price pressures -- JPMorgan's latest estimate is for global inflation to hit 6.3% this quarter, the fastest increase in a quarter of a century. And more aggressive central banks -- even habitually dovish U.S. policymakers now seem willing to endorse bigger interest rate rises in May.

And of course recession fears are on the rise, as U.S. bond yield curves are signalling .

We will get an idea of the kind of hit to business activity and sentiment are taking from the war as advance readings of March Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) trickle out.

Japanese PMIs show business optimism has notably softened but Europe may fare worse; Wednesday data showed consumer confidence plunging in March to May 2020 lows.

All that and more will be debated at a summit of NATO and European leaders in Brussels, which U.S. President Joe Biden will join. Expect more sanctions against Russia .

Finally, equity trading has resumed in Moscow after a 3-1/2-week shutdown, albeit on a limited basis. And currency traders are awaiting clarity of whether European buyers can swing rouble payments for gas -- that possibility lifted the Russian currency 8% on Wednesday.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

-ECB board member Frank Elderson speaks

-Fed speakers: Chicago President Charles Evans, Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari, Governor Christopher Waller, Atlanta Fed's Rafael Bostic

-Switzerland to resist global rate-hike trend

-Norway to raise rates by 25 bps

-U.S. weekly jobless claims/final core PCE/durable goods

-U.S. 10-year TIPS auction

- Mexico to raise rates by 50 bps, South Africa to deliver 25 bps rise .

(Sujata Rao)

EUROPEAN FUTURES EDGE HIGHER AHEAD OF US-EU TALKS: (0735 GMT)

European futures are making modest gains this morning, after U.S. President Joe Biden touched down in Brussels for talks with European allies exactly one month since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Eurostoxx 50 .STXEc1 is signaling an open of 0.4%. Germany's DAX .FDXc1 is up 0.4% and FTSE futures are set to open 0.2% higher .FFIc1 despite weaker Asian stocks.

Russia's .MOEX index gained as much as 11.7% in the early session after trading in 33 stocks restarted following a month-long suspension. Today's trading window will last four hours and short selling is banned.

Biden is poised to announce a package of Russia-related sanctions on political figures and oligarchs later today. Meetings may also clarify a dispute with European allies over potential bans on Russian oil and gas imports.

There were more hawkish signals from the Fed, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly hinting at a 50 bps rise at the next meeting.

U.S. stock futures S&P 500 e-minis .ESc1 are closely tracking European futures, currently 0.4% higher.

Asian and US stocks both closed softer on Tuesday, while Brent crude oil fell by 0.44% to $121.05 a barrel.

(Lucy Raitano)

