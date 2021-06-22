LIVE MARKETS-U.S. overnight swap market priced for Fed hike in Dec 2022 -BCA

Repeats to update headline

U.S. OVERNIGHT SWAP MARKET PRICED FOR FED HIKE IN DEC 2022 -BCA (1308 EDT/1708 GMT)

U.S. rate expectations embedded in overnight index swaps (OIS) have moved up after a rise in rate forecasts from the Federal Reserve last week. The OIS curve is now priced for a Fed rate hike in December 2022, with a total of 87 basis points of tightening by the end of 2023, according to BCA in a research note on Tuesday.

Prior to last week's meeting, the OIS curve was priced for Fed liftoff in April 2023 and for a total of 78 basis points of rate hikes by end-2023.

BCA U.S. bond strategist Ryan Swift said the firm shares the same rate outlook as the OIS curve, noting that "maximum employment" as envisioned by the Fed will be met by December 2022.

"It is much more likely that any increase in inflation that isn't matched by a tight labor market will continue to be written off as 'transitory'," said Swift.

With a potential December 2022 rate hike, or 18 months away from a tightening cycle, BCA believes the yield curve will continue to flatten rather than steepen.

In past cycles, 18 months prior to liftoff was pretty close to the inflection point between curve steepening and flattening, whether it's based on 2/10, 5/30 or 2/5 curves, Swift said.

On Tuesday, however, the 2/10 yield curve steepened to 123.8 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

(Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

*****

THE BURNER IS ON FOR HIGHER OIL DEMAND AND OIL PRICES (1250 EDT/1650 GMT)

John LaForge, head of real asset strategy at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII), is out with some comments on oil, or one market where he says demand is the key.

According to LaForge, when it comes to the most used commodity globally, many drivers are responsible for its price. Among other factors besides demand that he notes are: sentiment, super cycles, interest rates, investor positioning, and geopolitics.

LaForge says that for most of last year, oil prices were primarily driven by the other factors, rather than demand. This because the market had a "hard time pinning down the true supply and demand mix at any given time."

However, now that there is a return to more normal conditions, he believes demand is slowly becoming a main driver of prices once again, and he suspects it could be the - key - driver throughout 2021 and 2022.

With this, LaForge thinks "oil prices should rise as long as global demand growth remains slow and consistent - oil suppliers have an incentive to match demand, but not much more."

In fact, he thinks this dynamic could be in place for some time since global demand is recovering, but not yet back to pre-coronavirus levels. He underscores that U.S. demand for gasoline, jet fuel, and distillates has been grinding slowly higher, but is still below pre-Covid levels. However, LaForge says that considering the amount of money central banks are ploughing into global economies these days, it's reasonable to expect that fuel demand should eventually trend higher.

"The bottom line is that we believe oil demand and oil prices probably have a ways to run before they run out of fuel."

Separately, he is a rebasing chart of the year-to-date performance of NYMEX crude futures CLcv1 and the Energy Select Sector SPDR FUND XLE.P:

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

HISTORY SEES NO NEED FOR A FLIP-FLOP FREAKOUT (1214 EDT/1614 GMT)

The S&P 500 has been having some fits and starts recently with four days of declines last week, which involved an intraday record-high on Tuesday and a 1.3% drop on Friday, followed this week by Monday's 1.4% gain and a more modest 0.3% gain so far in Tuesday's session.

While some investors may be worried that "volatility and indecision so close to a record high is a sign of instability, Bespoke Investment Group is out with a research note using historical data to ease any frazzled nerves.

Since World War II there are 21 times the S&P 500 fell more than 1% after closing within 1% of a record high and immediately bounced back 1% the following day.

But in the six and 12 months after these 'flip flops,' average and median returns over the following were actually modestly better than average, according to Bespoke.

The average gain after a flip flop in this timeframe was 4.7% for the six months following and 10.24% for the 12 months following compared with the average gain of 4.33% for all six month periods since 1945 and 8.79% for all 12-month periods since 1945, according to Bespoke data.

"While the performance figures are only marginally better than average and don't provide a compelling argument for further outperformance, they also don't support any idea that this type of volatility within such close levels of an all-time high is any sort of ominous signal," Bespoke wrote.

(Sinéad Carew)

*****

THE HOUSE BEGAN TO PITCH: EXISTING HOME SALES EXTEND THEIR DECLINE (1105 EDT/1505 GMT)

Remember that movie where a calamity sent a house spinning into the sky? You'll recall it came back down and a certain witch had a bad day.

Existing home sales have come back to earth.

Sales of previously-owned U.S. homes USEHS=ECI eased by 0.9% in May to 5.8 million units at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

While the number extended April's 2.7% drop, it came in above the 5.72 million units SAAR expected by economists.

Until recently, the housing market has been the undisputed star of the COVID recovery, as social distancing restrictions and the new, work-from-home normal sent homebuyers stampeding for the suburbs in search of elbow room and home office space.

That demand surge sent housing inventories to all-time lows, which in turn, launched home prices to the moon and well beyond the grasp of many potential buyers, particularly at the lower end of the market.

With this latest data, existing home sales are right about at February 2020 levels.

"Lack of inventory continues to be the overwhelming factor holding back home sales, but falling affordability is simply squeezing some first-time buyers out of the market," writes Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR.

"The market's outlook, however, is encouraging," Yun adds. "Supply is expected to improve, which will give buyers more options and help tamp down record-high asking prices for existing homes."

Indeed supply has improved.

The scarcity of single-family homes on the market has begun to recover. It would now take 2.5 months to sell all available homes on the market, up from 1.8 months at the beginning of the year:

Housing stocks have largely outshone the broader market throughout the health crisis.

The 12-month performances of the Philadelphia SE Housing index .HGX and the S&P 1500 Homebuilding index .SPCOMHOME have handily outperformed the S&P 500 .SPX.

As seen in the chart below, that outperformance started losing momentum about six weeks ago, but appears to have found a second wind in recent sessions:

Wall Street was once again range-bound and languid.

By mid-morning, the three major U.S. stock indexes were barely higher, but hadn't strayed far from the starting line.

But smallcaps .RUT, like the witch, have had better days.

(Stephen Culp)

*****

WALL STREET FLATTISH, BRACING FOR POWELL (1015 EDT/1415 GMT)

The three major U.S. stock indexes are mixed, and near flat, in early trading Tuesday, as investors brace for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell is to testify Tuesday before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

In his prepared remarks for Tuesday released late Monday, Powell said the U.S. economy continues to show "sustained improvement" from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing job market gains, but inflation has "increased notably in recent months."

Financials .SPSY, down 0.4%, are leading declines among S&P 500 sectors.

Meanwhile, so-called meme stocks are leading the charge in U.S. trading volumes, with ContextLogic WISH.O, down 3.0%, the most heavily traded stock with more than 92 million shares changing hands so far. Next comes Torchlight Energy TRCH.O, down 5.3% with 69.5 million shares traded so far and Clover Health CLOV.O following with 57 million shares and a 19.2% advance. In fourth place is Alfi Inc ALF.O, up 47.8%, with 47.4 million shares exchanged, and AMC Entertainment AMC.N is fifth, with volume of 47 million shares.

Here is the morning U.S. market snapshot:

(Caroline Valetkevitch, Sinéad Carew)

*****

PEERING BELOW THE SURFACE (1004 EDT/1404 GMT)

As investors digested last week's market selloff following the Federal Reserve's meeting, one dynamic that stood out were signs that the average stock struggled more than the overall benchmark index.

While the S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.9% last week, the equal-weight version of the index .SPXEW dropped 3.7%. That was the biggest weekly percentage drop for the equal-weight S&P 500 since late January.

"As much as the market pulled back a little bit at the headline level last week, below the surface the pullback was much sharper," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services in Atlanta.

Lerner points out that the relative strength in the heavyweight technology sector .SPLRCT, which edged up 0.1% last week for its fifth straight week of gains, helped keep the benchmark S&P 500 from logging more severe declines.

The strength of the equal-weight gauge this year has been an encouraging sign for those investors seeking a broader rally, as it suggests more stocks on average are doing well, rather than only those with the biggest market caps.

Indeed, after bouncing back on Monday, the S&P 500 equal weight index was up 16.9% so far in 2021 through yesterday's close, versus a 12.5% rise for the overall S&P 500. If that holds, it would be the first time since 2016 that the equal-weight version outperformed for a calendar year.

(Lewis Krauskopf)

*****

FANG INDEX: STILL INSIDE THE LINES (0900 EDT/1300 GMT)

Since peaking in February at 7,370.72, and then declining into an early March low at 6,095,23, the NYSE FANG+TM Index .NYFANG has been serving up swings contained by numerous lines on the charts :

After establishing the early March trough, an initial upward reaction essentially stalled at the 50% retracement of the February-March slide.

In the wake of a marginal new intraday low in late March at 6,086.32, NYFANG quickly rallied, and with its 7,107.70 April 14 high, ultimately retraced 79.4% of the mid-February to early-March slide on an intraday basis. However, the index failed to close above the 76.4%/78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone of that decline in the 7,069.70/7,097.77 area.

A resumption of weakness led to a test of the March troughs with the 6,106.50 mid-May low.

The index has since bounced again, hitting an intraday high of 6,897.64 on Friday. However, the index has so far failed to end back above the 61.8% retracement of the February-March slide at 6,883.48, or the 76.4%/78.6% retracement zone of the April-May down-leg in the 6,871.42/6,893.44 area.

The index slid during Monday's session, before recovering, and posting a small rise. Now in premarket trade on Tuesday, 7 of the 10 NYFANG members are quoted down, suggesting the index may be poised to trade lower early in the regular session.

With yields snapping back, potentially putting the recent growth stock relative resurgence at risk , NYFANG may be facing a sudden headwind. A close back below its 50-day moving average, which ended Monday at around 6,677, may see downside pressure intensify again.

However, if NYFANG is forming a bullish triangle since its February peak, the 2021 lows should contain weakness.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

(Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

