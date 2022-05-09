LIVE MARKETS-How far behind the curve exactly?

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

HOW FAR BEHIND THE CURVE EXACTLY? (0704 GMT)

On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that the U.S. Federal Reserve is "not as far behind the curve as you might have thought".

With inflation running over 6%, the jury is out on whether last week's 50 basis point rate hike is catching up with the curve or falling woefully behind.

But while the terminal U.S. rate pricing solidifies around 3.5% in mid- 2023, only time will tell whether the Fed's aggressive plan to hike rates this year will tip the economy into recession or not.

Equally, the pace of interest rates hikes is already fuelling recession fears in Britain where the BoE warned that dealing with an inflation over 10% will have dire consequences for the economy.

In the meantime, the world must now cope with fast-rising bond yields and a surging greenback.

The dollar hit a two-decade high this morning as investors turned to their favourite safe haven as the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China continued to weigh on global growth.

This morning's data showed China's export growth slowed to its weakest in almost two years.

These growth concerns may deter central banks, especially in Europe and Japan, to tighten policy in line with the Fed.

A number of currency strategists have already flagged the risk of seeing the euro go below parity with the dollar while the yen is trading towards levels unseen in about two decades.

The mood is also worsening across stock markets as the rise in yields of 'risk-free' government bonds dent the appeal of wobbly risk assets.

U.S. stocks marked their fifth consecutive weekly drop last week -- its worst run since 2011.

The Nasdaq is down about 25% from its peak in November when the 'transitory inflation' narrative was officially ditched by central bankers.

After four consecutive weekly losses, European stock markets are set to begin cash trading yet again in the red this morning.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

-Chipmaker Infineon raises 2022 revenue outlook after results beat

-G7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukraine war

-China's exports growth hits 2 year-low as virus curbs hit factories

-Japan's service sector activity posts first growth since Dec - PMI

-Indonesia's economy stays on growth path in Q1 as price pressures loom

-Bitcoin falls to lowest since January, in line with tumbling stock markets

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

HEADING TOWARDS MARCH LOWS (0555 GMT)

Futures are pointing to drops of between 1% and 2% across the region, which should drag the pan-European STOXX 600 towards lows last experienced in March.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS is currently down 1.4% while the dollar is cruising on 20 years high.

Wall Street futures are also losing about 1%.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

