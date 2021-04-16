LIVE MARKETS-Housing starts party like it's 2006, UMich touches 1-year high

S&P, Dow modestly green; Nasdaq slightly red

Materials biggest gainer among S&P sectors; energy down most

Euro STOXX 600 up ~0.8%; on track for 7th-straight weekly gain

Dollar edges lower; gold gains; crude down

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.58%

HOUSING STARTS PARTY LIKE IT'S 2006, UMICH TOUCHES 1-YEAR HIGH (1100 EDT/1500 GMT)

A data duet released on Friday showed a housing market rushing to fill the discrepancy between spiking demand and record low supply, and the best consumer attitude in a year, with some caveats.

Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes USHST=ECI jumped 19.4% in March to 1.739 million units at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), according to the Commerce Department.

The number came in 126,000 units more than analysts expected, representing a robust bounce-back from February's 11.3% plunge, while marking the biggest monthly surge since June 2006, the height of the housing market bubble.

Building permits USBPE=ECI, a more forward-looking indicator, increased at a more docile 2.7% to 1.766 million units SAAR in a partial rebound from the 8.8% drop the previous month.

"We expect the pace of housing starts to slow modestly over the balance of 2021, but still look for starts to be up more than 6% for the year," writes Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics. "While homebuilders face considerable pressures on the cost side, particularly from record-high lumber prices, they remain upbeat and report strong demand from prospective buyers."

The National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) would agree. The NAHB's homebuilder sentiment indicator, released on Thursday, remains well above pre-pandemic levels, though down from recent highs.

"There is a growing backlog of starts based on permits already issued," Vanden Houten adds. "The backlog of starts in part reflects supply chain issues that are delaying the start of construction and should support the pace of starts (as) these issues are resolved."

Next, the good folks at the University of Michigan gave a sneak preview of consumer mood this month with the release of their advance consumer sentiment index USUMSP=ECI.

It showed the consumer, who contributes about 70% to U.S. GDP, has grown slightly more optimistic in April, the index inching up to a reading of 86.5, below the anticipated 89.6.

Despite its smaller-than-expected gain, the report marked the highest UMich level in a year.

The slight consensus miss was largely attributable to the closely watched expectations component, which stayed flat at 79.7 instead of advancing to 83.6 as projected.

Current conditions, by contrast, advanced to 97.2.

"This is opposite of the usual pattern over the past fifty years, when recoveries were paced by larger and earlier gains in expectations," notes Richard Curtin, chief economist at UMich's Surveys of Consumers.

"The strength in current economic conditions reflects much larger than usual stimulus payments during the past year," Curtin said, adding "factors that held back expectations included persistent concerns with vaccine safety as well as a surge in year-ahead inflation expectations."

The chart below shows headline and expectations components against the saving rate, seen by many as a barometer of consumer outlook:

Investor moods were also generally optimistic as they head into the weekend with the first week of first-quarter results in the books.

While the Nasdaq .IXIC is slightly red, the three major U.S. indexes are headed for weekly gains.

(Stephen Culp)

THE TGIF REOPENING PLAY: STOCKS PUSHED TO RECORD HIGHS - AGAIN (0955 EDT/1355 GMT)

Wall Street opened mostly higher on Friday, as investors prepared to sail into the weekend under the power of upside surprises in earnings and economic data.

Economically sensitive cyclicals and transports .DJT are ahead of the pack. However, megacap market leaders, Tesla TSLA.O, Apple AAPL.O, and Amazon.com AMZN.O are quickly dragging the Nasdaq .IXIC into negative territory.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow .DJI, which have reached several new closing highs this week, have set courses for their fourth consecutive weekly gains, and the Nasdaq is on track for its third.

Morgan Stanley MS.N wrapped up a week of big bank earnings which fired the starting pistol for first-quarter reporting season. The broker hummed a tune we've grown familiar with this week; better-than-expected quarterly profit largely due to benefits from reserve releases, record capital markets activity and a surge in trading volumes.

On the downside, they disclosed a near $1 billion loss from the Archegos fire sale. MS shares are modestly lower.

Next week, earning season puts the pedal to the metal, with Netflix NFLX.O, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Procter & Gamble PG.N, American Airlines AAL.O, and Intel INTC.O among the heavy hitters due at bat.

Here's your opening snapshot:

(Stephen Culp)

DON'T GET SHORT WITH ME! (0900 EDT/1300 GMT)

Short sellers have been reducing their exposure to U.S. stocks recently with the value of shares sold short decreasing by 3.2%, or $35.4 billion, to $1.08 trillion, according to the latest data from S3 Partners.

While the list of five stocks with the most short exposure is unchanged, Ihor Dusaniwsky pointed to "positional jockeying below" with the most dramatic changes showing up in ViacomCBS VIAC.O:

ViacomCBS, whose shares have fallen more than 60% from its record high since March 15, dropped from the No. 6 position to the No. 38 position in the most shorted league table, according to S3.

Also, Walt Disney Co DIS.N fell from a 17 ranking to 26 while Baidu Inc ADR BIDU.O dropped from 22nd place to 50th and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N fell from No. 25 to No. 51.

Meanwhile Analog Devices Inc ADI.O moved into 10th place from 15th while AstraZeneca AZN.O climbed from 20th to 15th while S&P Global Inc SPGI.K climbed to 21st from 31st.

Stocks that are a big focus among members of online forums on Reddit, and stocks caught up in the Archegos margin call liquidation, saw the biggest decrease in short exposure.

Although S3 notes that most of the declines are the result of mark-to-market stock price moves and not short covering which means that it is not due to shorts exiting their positions.

In this category S3 includes Viacom, GSX Techedu Inc GSX.N, Discovery Inc's DISCA.O, DISCK.O class A and C shares, iQIYI IQ.O, GameStop GME.N and Futu Holdings FUTU.O.

(Sinéad Carew)

