LIVE MARKETS-European futures flash green

EUROPEAN FUTURES FLASH GREEN (0630 GMT)

Futures are flashing green this morning, as traders brush off more signs of a slow Chinese recovery after surveys showed Asia's factory activity slumped in June.

Futures on the STOXX 50 STXEc1 and DAX FDXc1 are 0.2% higher, while those on the FTSE FFIc1 are teetering around flat.

Europe's main STOXX 600 index enters the third quarter today after rising 0.9% in the second. The region's shares .STOXX added 8.7% in the first half of the year, supported by the soaring tech sector.

Looking ahead, markets are gearing up for U.S. manufacturing and services data, and later this week U.S. job openings and the June payrolls report, while still digesting Friday's modest downward surprise in U.S. inflation and flat consumer spending.

Tesla TSLA.F shares listed in Frankfurt rose 4.9% in early trading after the company said on Sunday that it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter.

(Lucy Raitano)

