LIVE MARKETS-European futures edge higher ahead of US-EU talks

EUROPEAN FUTURES EDGE HIGHER AHEAD OF US-EU TALKS: (0735 GMT)

European futures are making modest gains this morning, after U.S. President Joe Biden touched down in Brussels for talks with European allies exactly one month since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Eurostoxx 50 .STXEc1 is signaling an open of 0.4%. Germany's DAX .FDXc1 is up 0.4% and FTSE futures are set to open 0.2% higher .FFIc1 despite weaker Asian stocks.

Russia's .MOEX index gained as much as 11.7% in the early session after trading in 33 stocks restarted following a month-long suspension. Today's trading window will last four hours and short selling is banned.

Biden is poised to announce a package of Russia-related sanctions on political figures and oligarchs later today. Meetings may also clarify a dispute with European allies over potential bans on Russian oil and gas imports.

There were more hawkish signals from the Fed, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly hinting at a 50 bps rise at the next meeting.

U.S. stock futures S&P 500 e-minis .ESc1 are closely tracking European futures, currently 0.4% higher.

Asian and US stocks both closed softer on Tuesday, while Brent crude oil fell by 0.44% to $121.05 a barrel.

(Lucy Raitano)

