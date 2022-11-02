LIVE MARKETS-European futures edge higher

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPEAN FUTURES EDGE HIGHER (0745 GMT)

Equity markets in Europe look set to extend gains this morning with futures hovering near 7-week highs ahead of the much-awaited Fed meeting where investors hope the central bank could finally signal a dovish pivot.

Euro STOXX 50 futures were last up 0.5%, a tad below the highest since Sept. 13 hit on Tuesday, while contracts on the DAX and FTSE benchmarks rose 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Wall Street futures were little changed.

In corporate news, earnings releases looked mixed. Healthcare stocks could be in demand after drugmakers GSK and Novo Nordisk, and dental-implants maker Straumann all raised their 2022 outlooks. Gains in the sector could be curbed though by a profit warning from hearing-aid maker Demant.

Meanwhile, luxury automaker Aston Martin warned supply-chain disruptions would hit margins, while shipping group Maersk downgraded its forecast for global container demand growth, even though third-quarter earnings topped expectations.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

FED UP WAITING (0708 GMT)

The would-they-won't-they saga of the Fed possibly hinting it will go slow with further rate rises is about to reach its climax on Wednesday. The market widely expects a fourth straight 75 basis-point hike, but what comes next has arguably been the bigger issue on investors' minds over the past month.

With several parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve pointing to a possible recession even as data continues to show a still-strong economy, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take the spotlight. There is a chance, according to analysts, that the central bank may stick to its aggressive tightening path for rates as a result of the still-tight labour market and lack of any signs of an easing in core inflation.

Markets want signs of a pivot, ING economists said. "And that augurs for some euphoria if it is received, but misery if not."

While the U.S. dollar =USD slipped on the day and has come off an over-two-decade peak it hit in September, the greenback still has enough strength to resume its relentless rise, according to a poll of currency strategists, while investors remain reluctant in betting on a sustained decline.

In Asia, Hong Kong and China stocks continued their ascent, a day after social media rumours that China was planning a reopening from strict COVID curbs next year triggered a sharp rally.

The rumour was shot down but suggests battered China shares .SSEC were primed for a rebound on any signs of positive news. Also helping sentiment were upbeat remarks made by Chinese regulators at Hong Kong's investment conference, the biggest corporate event in the city since it shut its borders in 2020.

On the corporate side, billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk is making changes to how accounts get verified, tweeting that the social media firm will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge.

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

Economic events: Germany Oct unemployment; Europe Oct final PMIs; Fed concludes two-day meeting, with statement at 1800 GMT

Auctions: Germany green bond sale, France, Spain

Earnings on the deck: Ferrari, GlaxoSmithKline, NY Times, Qualcomm Inc as well as eBay

(Ankur Banerjee)

*****

