LIVE MARKETS-Europe sees profit taking at end of best month ever

European shares open lower, last down 0.4%

Oil stocks fall ahead of OPEC+ meeting, banks suffer

Britain sees 'very significant' week for Brexit

STOXX 600 index up over 14% so far in November

EUROPE SEES PROFIT TAKING AT END OF BEST MONTH EVER (0828 GMT)

European shares are off to a negative start this morning as profit taking is hitting rotation darlings like oil stocks and banks in a broad based decline that comes at the end of the best month ever for many benchmarks in the region.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX is down 0.4% in early trading but still up over 14% so far in November and firmly on course for its strongest monthly performance since records began in 1986, boosted by optimism over COVID-19 vaccine developments.

Among top fallers are ABN Amro ABNd.AS shares after the bank said it would cut 15% of staff by 2024, while UniCredit CRDI.MI is also under pressure amid talk the future of its CEO is in question.

Energy plays like Lundin LUNE.ST and Galp GALP.LS are also among the leading losers on the STOXX with eyes turning to a two-day OPEC+ meeting on production quotas.

JD Sports JD.L is a bright spot, up 5% after a report said the company is backing away from talks to rescue Debenhams.

(Danilo Masoni)

DEALMAKING AND FINANCIALS ON OUR RADAR (0739 GMT)

Turning to the corporate news front the main action looks to be happening out of European equity markets.

According to the WSJ, S&P Global SPGI.N is in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit INFO.N for about $44 billion in a transaction DB says would be this year’s second-biggest deal, while Reuters reported that Trump is poised blacklist China's top chipmaker SMIC 0981.HK and oil producer CNOOC 0883.HK, escalating tensions with Beijing.

Back to Europe, dealmaking in the chip sector could spice things up. Shares in Siltronic WAFGn.DE rose nearly 14% in early trade after news the German group is in advanced takeover talks with Taiwan's GlobalWafers 6488.TWO in a $4.5 billion deal to create a top player in the wafer industry.

Elsewhere in M&A, Vienna Insurance Group VIGR.VI will buy Dutch insurer Aegon's AEGN.AS Central and Eastern European business for 830 million euros.

Telefonica TEF.MC has reportedly hired Societe Generale and Greenhill to sell Telxius's submarine cable business, while AXA AXAF.PA has agreed to sell its insurance operations in the Gulf region for $269 million.

Banks could also get some attention.

UniCredit's CRDI.MI board was holding informal discussions over the Italian bank's governance on Sunday amid doubts over whether its chief executive will stay.

ABN Amro ABNd.AS has said it would cut almost 3,000 jobs in the coming years, as it focuses on profitable activities in the Netherlands and northwest Europe.

In the UK, LLoyds Banking Group LLOY.L said that Charlie Nunn, currently head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC HSBA.L, is to be its next CEO.

We're also going to keep an eye on Unilever ULVR.L shares in London on the day the consumer group completes its unification under a single parent company.

(Danilo Masoni)

MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN OPENING LOWER (0641 GMT)

European shares are set to start the week down sharply with investors looking keen to take some profit out of the best month ever for equities in the region, while the immediate focus turns to Brexit talks and a big OPEC meeting.

Euro zone stock index futures were last trading down nearly 1% while FTSE 100 futures were falling 0.7%. U.S. stock futures were also heading south while equities in Asia also eased despite strong Chinese factory data for November.

Over the weekend, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said Britain and the EU were heading into a "very significant" week, as talks over a trade deal enter their final days with serious differences yet to be resolved.

Meantime on the oil front, sources said OPEC and allies led by Russia have yet to find a consensus on oil output policy for 2021, ahead of crucial meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

(Danilo Masoni)

