LIVE MARKETS-Europe flat, war and energy in focus

EUROPE FLAT, WAR AND ENERGY IN FOCUS: (0736 GMT)

Eurpoean futures are flat this morning, with the FTSE slightly lower, as the war comes into focus after U.S President Joe Biden said the country is preparing to respond in the event that Russia uses weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine .

Euro STOXX futures STXEc1 and DAX futures FDXc1 are barely changed, while FTSE futures FFIc1 are pointing to a 0.2% decline at the open.

S&P 500 future ESc1 inched up 0.05%.

The U.S. leader's European visit this week also centred on the West's dependence on Russian energy, and potential sanctions, although European countries have been reluctant to impose bans on Russian imports.

With no clear consensus reached in Brussels, oil prices softened about 2%. A barrel of brent crude LCOc1 is pricing at about $119.04.

Asian shares softened yesterday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closing 0.47% down, although was still up 0.5% on the week.

Tech stocks in Hong Kong HSTECH were particularly hit, falling 2.5% after U.S. regulators saw a deal with Beijing on audits as 'premature.'

U.S stocks rallied with the Dow Jones rising 1% and the Nasdaq up 2.2%, as lower oil prices supported growth names. There were also more hawkish signals from the Fed .

