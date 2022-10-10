LIVE MARKETS-Credit market shows systemic risks are building

STOXX 600 down 0.1%

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine

Rate outlook continues to weigh

U.S. stock futures lower

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SIGNALS: SYSTEMIC RISKS ARE ON THE RISE (1011 GMT)

So-called systemic risks involve severe financial instability that often can triggers a sharp economic downturn.

BofA credit strategists say systemic risk is rising as interest rates are going up and suggest remaining "defensive as market liquidity worsens."

They flag that evidence of distress in high-yield credit market is currently greater than at the peak of COVID (see chart below).

But there is more, as the ECB's latest update of its Systemic Risk Composite Indicator (see chart below) is now at levels far exceeding the peaks during the Covid pandemic.

"In fact, it is now approaching the highs seen during the 2010/2011 sovereign debt crisis," BofA analysts say in a research note.

As they put it, "austerity means weaker economic growth... fiscal spending means greater budget deficits. Whatever route is taken, debt sustainability is likely to grow as a concern."

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) already issued a warning on September 22.

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

AILING STERLING TO BOOST FTSE 100 (0930)

As FTSE 100 companies generate a staggering 70% of their earnings overseas, the weakness in sterling might help their stocks at a time when London's blue-chip index seems undervalued.

"Exporters benefit significantly from currency weakness, which will act with a lag", J.P. Morgan analysts say.

The broker points out that FTSE 100 is at a record discount when compared to other developed markets.

It is also convinced the Bank of England will be able to handle the current market turmoil well. And with the UK dividend yield being the highest globally, the bank sees no reason to go cold on British equities.

Also, J.P. Morgan maintains an "overweight" rating for the index against the FTSE 250, given mid cap companies are generally more exposed to the struggling domestic economy.

"Exporters look better than domestic plays", the broker says.

Having said that, JPM expects the UK to narrowly avoid recession despite the recent maelstrom of soaring inflation and a raft of proposed unfunded tax cuts.

(Boleslaw Lasocki)

LUXURY: EXPECTING A SOLID Q3 BUT... (0857 GMT)

That's what UBS concludes after talking to 60 investors to gauge their sentiment ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

"The sentiment remains cautiously optimistic with everyone prepared for a solid Q3. However, the ongoing macro concerns and the impact of a potential recession on the luxury goods demand is the key worry ahead," write UBS analysts.

That being said, the Swiss bank remains constructive.

It sees luxury as "best positioned in a higher inflationary environment, with an upside risk from a potential reopening of borders in China which most investors seem to have given up on".

Over the last 3 months luxury stocks, including heavyweight LVMH, have outperformed the STOXX.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Stock markets in Europe started trading on the back foot this morning, taking the STOXX 600 to its lowest point in one week as geopolitical tensions and concern around monetary policy are keeping investors on edge.

The pan-European benchmark index .STOXX was down 0.3%, although above initial lows, and on course for a fourth straight session of losses, while a gauge of euro zone equity volatility .V2TX rose back above 30 points.

Here's your snapshot:

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN LOWER AFTER KYIV EXPLOSIONS (0641 GMT)

European stocks are set to start the week sharply lower after several explosions rocked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, cementing fears of an escalation of the conflict and adding stress to markets already concerned by policy tightening.

Futures on the euro STOXX 50, DAX and FTSE indices were last down between 0.7 and 1%, while U.S. stock index futures fell 0.5%. Holidays in Japan and South Korea made for thin trading in Asia, while the Treasury market is also shut on Monday.

Adding to the downbeat mood were U.S. export controls measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological advances, which pummelled shares in some of China's biggest tech companies. Weak data from China, where services activity contracted for the first time in four months, isn't helping either.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

JOBS GROWTH, FED INDIGESTION (0553 GMT)

There's no stopping the Federal Reserve.

While U.S. employers hired slightly more workers last month than markets expected, the red-hot labour market means the Fed's aggressive monetary policy is here to stay.

New York Fed President John Williams reiterated on Friday that more rate increases are needed to bring down inflation.

Futures pricing now indicates a nearly 90% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike next month and more than 150 bps of tightening by May.

Worries about higher borrowing costs pushed down Asian stocks on Monday, following Friday's selloff on Wall Street.

Activity remains thin, even with China reopening after a week's break, due to holidays in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. MKTS/GLOB

Asian tech shares saw sharp falls along with chipmakers, following the latest U.S. crackdown on China's chipmaking industry to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

Analysts are clearly focused on how the Fed can slow a resilient jobs market.

"What else can the Fed do to slow down demand and bring inflation closer to target; how does it reduce job creation?" Rick Rieder, head of BlackRock's global allocation investment team, asked in a note.

"One wonders at this point whether the Fed, or government legislation, toward banning resume software may be the only way to slow recruits from reaching out to potential employers!"

The jobs data marked the series' fifth straight above-expectations print and its 10th upside surprise in the last 12 months.

This week will be dominated by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's annual meeting where the who's who of finance and central banking descend on Washington.

While U.S. inflation numbers, retail sales data, consumer sentiment gauges and minutes from the Fed's latest meeting are also due this week.

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

Economic data- Sweden house prices, Norway and Denmark consumer prices

LONDON - Speech by Fergal Shortall, Director for Monetary Analysis, MPC of the Bank of England – 0815 GMT

FRANKFURT - Opening remarks by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at the ECB Conference on Monetary Policy - 1300 GMT

CHICAGO, Illinois - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy – 1300 GMT

(Anshuman Daga)

*****

Nonfarm payrollshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MeqESp

EU openhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rGIHHp

LUXURYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rJsqle

HYdistresshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Er7Mhn

ECBstressindicatorhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3T9UVEh

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.