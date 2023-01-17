LIVE MARKETS-China set to pull a rabbit out of 2023 hat

U.S. equities modestly red: Dow off ~0.3%

Energy leads S&P sectors higher, comm srvc drags

Jan NY Fed Manufacturing index -32.9 vs -9.0 estimate

Euro STOXX 600 index flat

Dollar, gold, bitcoin slip; crude gains

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield up ~3.54%

CHINA SET TO PULL A RABBIT OUT OF 2023 HAT [0924 EST/1424 GMT]

After a rough Year of the Tiger, China looks set to finally leap in 2023 as Beijing reopens its borders following stringent COVID-19 curbs.

Economists at HSBC expect the world's second-largest economy to bound ahead in the Year of the Rabbit, jumping to 5% year-over-year GDP growth by the end of 2023.

HSBC also expect Beijing to unveil a series of policies to support growth, while at the same time aiming to ensure that inflation remains under control.

"We think the impact from the great re-opening, supported by a recovery in the ailing property market, will tighten credit spreads, support the currency and see funds flood back into China's equity markets," the strategists added.

"We could see a reconvergence in the macro profiles of China and the U.S. over the course of 2023 as China experiences higher growth and inflation, while the U.S. slows under the pressure of restrictive monetary conditions."

China's growth last year slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century as the fourth quarter was hit hard by strict COVID curbs and a property market slump, raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.

Some key HSBC Forecasts for 2023

2022 Performance

Outlook for 2023

Economy set to rebound

GDP

3%

5%

Equities to rise

Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC

-15.20%

12.30%

CSI 300 Index .CSI300

-21.60%

15.10%

SZCOMP .SZI

-25.90%

17.40%

Hang Seng Index .HIS

-15.50%

8.70%

Currency to appreciate

RMB

6.9

6.5

Spread for key Asia USD index to narrow

ADBI

177

160

ADBI - IG

160

150

(Bansari Mayur Kamdar)

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: LIFTOFF? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The Nasdaq's bear market has been vicious. In late December, the Composite .IXIC was down more than 36% from its November 2021 record close.

With its slide last year, internal measures .AD.O were smashed. In fact, in late September, the Nasdaq McClellan Oscillator (McOsc), a breadth/momentum measure based on the raw data for net advancing issues, plunged to an all-time low.

However, with Nasdaq's recent surge, this measure has now rocketed to an all-time high.

That said, the total number of issues traded over time has not been constant, and with the advent of decimal pricing in 2001, the number of unchanged issues has fallen.

We can create a normalized, or ratio-adjusted (RA) McOsc, by dividing net advancing issues by the total number of advances plus declines. Therefore, it allows us to better compare readings over a long period of time, as well as assess historically overbought or oversold levels.

On Thursday and Friday of last week, the RA-McOsc ended at +86 and +88. These were its highest readings since +96 on April 29, 2020:

Looking back from March 2009 to April 2020, readings greater than +82 are rare. There were just 16 of them over this time period, and they tended to cluster within days or a few weeks.

On the one hand, such high readings can be signaling an overbought market. On the other, a liftoff from a major low, or "breadth thrust," may be developing. The fact is, that the high readings tended to appear shortly after the Nasdaq had hit what would prove to be a major low. This was the case in 2009, 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Here are the average 5-, 30-, 90- and 180-day IXIC returns in the wake of all greater than +82 RA-McOsc readings over this period along with the percentage of winning trades:

Period

Avg Change

% Winners

5-Day

+0.4%

56%

30-Day

+5.4%

88%

90-Day

+13.9%

94%

180-Day

+22%

100%

Thus, bulls may be salivating, as the recent strength may be signaling a "breadth-thrust," which can add confidence in the sustainability of the turn.

This, however, just as the S&P 500 .SPX is back to the scene-of-the-crime, as it faces some tough chart barriers.

(Terence Gabriel)

