LIVE MARKETS-A (potentially) historic day

A (POTENTIALLY) HISTORIC DAY (0746 GMT)

The day ahead is all about the United States and Russia and possibly it's also a day of firsts, for very different reasons. So, where do we start?

Well, let's go with the least complicated and that's the United States, where the Federal Reserve is widely tipped to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike in what would be its first increase in three years.

Markets are starting to fret about just how far rates could rise given four-decade high inflation, with over seven, 25 bps rate increases in total priced in over the next year.

The language of the Fed's new policy statement and updated quarterly economic and interest rate projections will provide the first concrete guidance about how surging inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has influenced policymakers, and whether it has rattled faith that the economic rebound can stay on track even as inflation is driven lower.

Now, to Russia, which is on the brink of what could be its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution over a century ago.

It has $117.2 million in interest payments due on two dollar-denominated eurobonds. Its finance ministry has said it will make the payments in roubles if sanctions prevent it from paying in dollars - a move markets would view as a default.

The eurobonds in question, maturing in 2023 78307ADG5= and 2043 78307ADH3=, are among the first to have scheduled payments after Russia was hit by sanctions. The ramp up of Western sanctions and countermeasures from Moscow have raised question on whether Russia would be able, or willing, to make the payments.

An 'grace period' that allows Russia another 30 days to make the payment could drag the saga out.

Markets meanwhile are holding on to the upbeat mood that has surfaced in recent days - Asia shares have rallied, European and U.S. stock futures are up sharply STXEc1, ESc1.

Chinese stocks surged after Vice Premier Liu He said more measures to boost the economy would be rolled out.

And reports that Saudi Arabia was in talks to price its oil sales to China in the Chinese currency has helped boost the yuan CNY=CFXS.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- Data: US retail sales, import price index, export price index, business inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index,

- Canada CPI, wholesale trade sales

- Central banks: Fed decision

- Earnings: Lennar, E.ON, Inditex

- NATO defence ministers meet

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

*****

EUROPEAN FUTURES 2% UP, TRACKING ASIA GAINS(0730 GMT)

European stocks are set to open about 2% higher this morning, tracking gains made by Asian and U.S. stocks yesterday.

The Eurostoxx 50 STXEc1 and DAX FDXc1 are about 2.1-2.2% higher, while FTSE futures FFIc1 lag slightly, up 1.6%. U.S. stock futures S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 are 0.7% higher.

The uptick comes after China's blue-chip posted its biggest daily percentage gain since July 2020. Asian shares were lifted on rising hopes Beijing will roll out more economic stimulus.

Investors are keeping an eye on Ukraine-Russia peace talks, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday they were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.

The first interest rate hike from the Fed in three years is expected to be announced later today. L2N2VI1CD

After a softening on Tuesday, oil prices ticked up overnight, with European benchmark brent crude .LCOC1 up about 2.3% at $102.21 a barrel.

British PM Boris Johnson is visiting the UAE and Saudi Arabia today with the view to reducing the country’s reliance on Russian energy exports.

The war in Ukraine has seen BMW cut its 2022 profit forecast for its automotive segment,

E.ON has also said its core profit will fall this year in part due to the conflict in Europe.

(Lucy Raitano)

*****

