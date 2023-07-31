Live Cattle Trading Lower

Cattle futures are down by 80 cents to $1.10 through midday. USDA reported some Friday cash market action from $185 to $186 FOB in the WCB. Southern trade was light this week, with Friday sales from $178 to $189. Friday’s FCE with 1,736 head listed resulted in one sale for 150 TX heifers at $180.75. The other cattle went unsold from $178 bids and $180 asks.

Feeders are trading $0.80 to $1 in the red at midday. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review had 4,500 head listed with prices steady to $3 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 7/27 was 58 cents higher to $242.87.

Monday’s AM Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were 6 cents stronger in Choice and $2.42 higher in Select. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Saturday at 619,000 head. That was down 5k head from last week and 57k from the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 3.9%.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $177.575, down $0.575,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $178.750, down $0.850,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $182.850, down $0.750,

Cash Cattle Index was $180.000, from $180.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $245.200, down $0.400

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $248.750, down $0.225

