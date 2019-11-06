Live Brainstorm on Reddit

We are currently printing Issue 21 and for one issue we’ll be changing gears and brainstorming a Reddit-themed issue live on Reddit.

The issue will have stories that introduce reddit to those who aren’t familiar with the site, talk about the Bitcoin subreddit’s influence on Bitcoin, and much more.

We’ve gotten a great response from our writing team and redditors already. The ideas popping up are already being worked on because they are just that good.

Head over to the live brainstorm, jump in on the discussion, and vote for ideas you like. You might win a prize.

