Blockchain

Live Brainstorm on Reddit

Contributor
Ruben Alexander Bitcoin Magazine
Published

We are currently printing Issue 21 and for one issue we’ll be changing gears and brainstorming a Reddit-themed issue live on Reddit.

The issue will have stories that introduce reddit to those who aren’t familiar with the site, talk about the Bitcoin subreddit’s influence on Bitcoin, and much more.

We’ve gotten a great response from our writing team and redditors already. The ideas popping up are already being worked on because they are just that good.

Head over to the live brainstorm, jump in on the discussion, and vote for ideas you like. You might win a prize.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Markets Policy & Regulation

Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

Learn More

More from Bitcoin Magazine


Explore Blockchain

Explore

Most Popular