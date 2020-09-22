Live Blog: Top Investing Takeaways From Tesla’s Battery Day

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

UPDATE: It is over! We hope you enjoyed our real-time Tesla Battery Day coverage, which you can view in its entirety below.

Latest Updates:

That's a Wrap!

[Tuesday, September 22, 7:36 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Pushes Back on Vehicle-to-Grid Model

[Tuesday, September 22, 7:21 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Will Boost Entertainment Offerings Through Tidal

[Tuesday, September 22, 7:20 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Team Outlines Goals for Mining Companies

[Tuesday, September 22, 7:04 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Stock Falls 5% in After-Hours Trading

[Tuesday, September 22, 6:55 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Unveils Plaid Model S Is Ready for Orders

[Tuesday, September 22, 6:48 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Unveils Plans for $25,000 Electric Vehicle

[Tuesday, September 22, 6:40 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Structural Batteries Will Improve Range of Tesla Vehicles

[Tuesday, September 22, 6:37 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Will Start Recycling Its Own Batteries

[Tuesday, September 22, 6:31 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Plans to Build Battery Cathode Factory in U.S.

[Tuesday, September 22, 6:29 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla to Use Raw Silicon to Increase Range 20%

[Tuesday, September 22, 6:18 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Musk Announces Factory Innovations

[Tuesday, September 22, 6:16 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Announces New 4680 Cell Design

[Tuesday, September 22, 6:05 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Outlines Goal for Terawatt-Hour Scale Battery Production

[Tuesday, September 22, 5:53 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Plans to Expand With Three New Factories

[Tuesday, September 22, 5:35 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Elon Musk Talks Up Tesla Accomplishments

[Tuesday, September 22, 5:25 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Comes Under Fire for Human Rights Violation

[Tuesday, September 22, 5:14 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Rejects Proposal to Embrace Paid Advertising

[Tuesday, September 22, 5:12 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Kicks Off Its Festivities With Annual Shareholder Meeting

[Tuesday, September 22, 4:48 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Cuts Powerpack Prices Ahead of Battery Day Event

[Tuesday, September 22, 3:09 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Stock Slumps on Musk's Battery Day Tweet

[Tuesday, September 22, 9:56 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

