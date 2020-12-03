LivaNova To Sell Heart Valve Business; Sees Charge In Q4

(RTTNews) - LivaNova PLC (LIVN), a medical technology and innovation company, announced Thursday an agreement to sell LivaNova heart valve or HV business to healthcare investment firm Gyrus Capital. Under the deal, entities funded and controlled by Gyrus will acquire the HV business for an enterprise value of 60 million euros or $73 million.

The company expects the divestiture to trigger a net non-cash impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is currently estimated to be in the range of $200 million and $225 million.

On a full-year basis, the company expects the sale to be dilutive to earnings per share in 2021 on a fully diluted basis by approximately 10-15 cents.

LivaNova HV business is a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Perceval, a unique sutureless aortic valve, along with tissue and mechanical valves. It employs approximately 900 employees worldwide with major operations in Saluggia, Italy and Vancouver, Canada.

Upon closing of the transaction, Gyrus will acquire plants in both Italy and Canada. Gyrus will also acquire the HV assets and inherit or make offers to HV employees in other countries.

The HV business will be led by Christian Mazzi and supported by the existing LivaNova HV team.

The divestiture of the HV business excludes the French HV business for which LivaNova has been granted a binding offer by an affiliate of Gyrus and a decision remains to be made.

The sale of HV unit to Gyrus Capital is expected to be complete in the first half of 2021, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, €10 million of which will be paid at the end of 2022. The transaction is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.