LivaNova price target raised to $72 from $66 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on LivaNova (LIVN) to $72 from $66 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they would be buyers after the company delivered another quarter of DD revenue/EPS growth, increasing Baird’s conviction in further upside.

