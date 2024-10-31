LivaNova price target raised to $72 from $66 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on LivaNova (LIVN) to $72 from $66 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they would be buyers after the company delivered another quarter of DD revenue/EPS growth, increasing Baird’s conviction in further upside.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LIVN:
- LivaNova PLC Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- LivaNova reports Q3 adjusted EPS 90c, consensus 72c
- LivaNova sees FY24 adjusted EPS $3.30-$3.40, consensus $3.16
- LIVN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Jefferies EU mid-caps analyst holds analyst/industry conference call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.