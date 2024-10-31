LivaNova price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone lowered the firm’s price target on LivaNova (LIVN) to $70 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm still sees $4 in adjusted earnings per sahre as plausible, but the the timing and complexion will be evolving drivers as LivaNova fully executes its portfolio repositioning efforts.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LIVN:
- LivaNova price target raised to $72 from $66 at Baird
- LivaNova PLC Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- LivaNova reports Q3 adjusted EPS 90c, consensus 72c
- LivaNova sees FY24 adjusted EPS $3.30-$3.40, consensus $3.16
- LIVN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.