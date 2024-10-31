LivaNova price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone lowered the firm’s price target on LivaNova (LIVN) to $70 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm still sees $4 in adjusted earnings per sahre as plausible, but the the timing and complexion will be evolving drivers as LivaNova fully executes its portfolio repositioning efforts.

