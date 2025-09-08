LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of LivaNova (LIVN) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 18.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $58.42 in the previous session. LivaNova has gained 25.2% since the start of the year compared to the -1.4% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the -8.1% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 6, 2025, LivaNova reported EPS of $1.05 versus consensus estimate of $0.84.

For the current fiscal year, LivaNova is expected to post earnings of $3.72 per share on $1.37 in revenues. This represents a 10.06% change in EPS on a 9.45% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.06 per share on $1.43 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.14% and 4.43%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

LivaNova may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

LivaNova has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 23.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.7X versus its peer group's average of 16.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, LivaNova currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if LivaNova passes the test. Thus, it seems as though LivaNova shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does LIVN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of LIVN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD). TCMD has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 55.56%, and for the current fiscal year, TCMD is expected to post earnings of $0.62 per share on revenue of $312.01 million.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. have gained 9.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.71X and a P/CF of 12.44X.

The Medical - Instruments industry may rank in the bottom 59% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for LIVN and TCMD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

