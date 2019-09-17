LivaNova (LIVN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.61, changing hands as low as $82.01 per share. LivaNova PLC shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $64.80 per share, with $126.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.55.

