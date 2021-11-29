LivaNova (LIVN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.44, changing hands as low as $81.29 per share. LivaNova PLC shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $51.59 per share, with $93.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.42.

