LivaNova (LIVN) Price Target Increased by 8.36% to 68.21

August 02, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been revised to 68.21 / share. This is an increase of 8.36% from the prior estimate of 62.95 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.57 to a high of 86.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from the latest reported closing price of 58.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 62,701K shares. LIVN / LivaNova PLC Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIVN / LivaNova PLC Shares Held by Institutions

Primecap Management holds 5,176K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,353K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 17.94% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,756K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 20.27% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,651K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,464K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 50.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 65.19% over the last quarter.

LivaNova Background Information
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

